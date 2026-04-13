St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church
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Our mission
St. Mark's fosters community through fellowship and connection, hosting events like Fiesta Bunco to bring people together in joy and support. Their mission is to create a welcoming space for all, promoting care and shared experiences in Silsbee.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
St. Mark Spring Fling Car Show
Jun 13, 8:00 - 2:00 PM CDT
905 N 9th St, Silsbee, TX 77656, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Spring Fling 2026
Jun 13, 9:00 - 4:00 PM CDT
905 N 9th St, Silsbee, TX 77656, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://stmarksilsbee.my.canva.site/
Contact information
[email protected]
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