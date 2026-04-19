81-0875692

81-0875692

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Our mission

HC Athletics promotes sports and physical activity among youth, fostering teamwork, discipline, and healthy lifestyles. We aim to empower young athletes through inclusive programs and community engagement.
Events
Events
Referee payments
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Referee payments
Apr 19, 6:00 AM - Jul 26, 8:00 PM CDT
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More ways to support us
HC Athletics-HASL's Memberships
Membership
HC Athletics-HASL's Memberships
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Yellow or Red Card Payment / Pago por tarjeta Amarilla o Roja
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Yellow or Red Card Payment / Pago por tarjeta Amarilla o Roja
Use this form to pay your Yellow or Red Card fee and keep your HC Athletics participation in good standing. Your prompt payment helps us maintain a fair, respectful sports environment for every player and family. ⚽Please complete all required fields so we can accurately match your payment to the correct game and athlete. Thank you for supporting a safe, disciplined, and positive athletic program for our community. 🔴🟡Utilice este formulario para pagar la tarifa de su Tarjeta Amarilla o Roja y mantener su participación en HC Athletics al día. Su pago oportuno nos ayuda a mantener un entorno deportivo justo y respetuoso para cada jugador y familia. ⚽Por favor, complete todos los campos obligatorios para que podamos vincular su pago con precisión al partido y al atleta correctos. Gracias por apoyar un programa deportivo seguro, disciplinado y positivo para nuestra comunidad. 🔴🟡
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Harlingen Women's Futbol Club Memberships
Membership
Harlingen Women's Futbol Club Memberships
Become a member and support HC Athletics-HWFC’s sports programs. ⚽ Harlingen Women’s Futbol Club ⚽Empowering women through the love of soccer! 💖Join us every Sunday evening for fun, fitness, friendly competition, and unforgettable friendships. Whether you have a full team or want to join as a free agent, there’s a place for you here!📍 Zavala Fields | Harlingen, TX👩 Ages 18 & Older💵 Registration: $50 per playerPlay. Compete. Connect. Stronger together—on and off the field! 💪⚽Complete your information, and submit your payment to confirm your membership. Every registration keeps our community on the field and growing together.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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