81-0875692

Membership

Harlingen Women's Futbol Club Memberships

Become a member and support HC Athletics-HWFC’s sports programs. ⚽ Harlingen Women’s Futbol Club ⚽Empowering women through the love of soccer! 💖Join us every Sunday evening for fun, fitness, friendly competition, and unforgettable friendships. Whether you have a full team or want to join as a free agent, there’s a place for you here!📍 Zavala Fields | Harlingen, TX👩 Ages 18 & Older💵 Registration: $50 per playerPlay. Compete. Connect. Stronger together—on and off the field! 💪⚽Complete your information, and submit your payment to confirm your membership. Every registration keeps our community on the field and growing together.