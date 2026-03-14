93-4613642

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Our mission
Main Street Merchants Tazewell fosters community spirit through events like the Shamrock Festival, promoting local businesses and creating a vibrant downtown experience that brings people together to celebrate and support their community.
Past events
Past events
Event
Shamrock Street Festival
Mar 14, 12:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
Main St, Tazewell, VA 24651, USA
Our website
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553575254539
Contact information
[email protected]
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