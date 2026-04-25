A Plus Foundation Inc
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Our mission
A Plus Foundation Inc empowers youth and families through impactful community programs, educational initiatives, and scholarships, fostering engagement and opportunities for growth within the community.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
A Plus Foundation Inc's Annual Raffle 2026
Apr 25, 4:00 PM - May 9, 8:00 PM EDT
More ways to support us
Donation
A Plus Foundation Inc. 50/50 Raffle
$3,245 of $50,000 goal
Donate today
Contact information
[email protected]
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