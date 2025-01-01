Abhyudayini Foundation Limited

Donation

Donate to Abhyudayini Foundation. Help us "Fuel Her Future"

We are raising funds to provide scholarships for girls in India. When a girl is educated, she is more likely to get a job, earn a higher income, and have fewer children. She is also more likely to be a leader in her community. Investing in girls' education is one of the most effective ways to end poverty and create a more equitable world.According to UNESCO, 60% of the world's 774 million illiterate adults are women, and most of them live in developing countries. By investing in girls' education, you are investing in the future of our world.Please donate now and help me make a difference.