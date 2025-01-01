Academy Parent Partnership Org A New Jersey Nonprofit Corporation

Academy Parent Partnership Org A New Jersey Nonprofit Corporation

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Our mission

The Academy Parent Partnership Org empowers parents to advocate for their children's education through community workshops and events, fostering collaboration between home and school for a brighter educational experience.
More ways to support us
BCA MERCH
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BCA MERCH
Support Our Students with BCA merch. The items available will strengthen the bond between home and school. Wearing our merch symbolizes the active role we play in their education.All proceeds benefit The Students of Class of 2028. Your purchase helps us organize enriching community workshops and events, ensuring parents have the resources needed for effective advocacy.Join our efforts by adding a meaningful piece to your collection. Each item speaks to our commitment to collaboration and a brighter educational experience for all.
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Our website

https://www.bcappo.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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