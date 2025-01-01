Academy Parent Partnership Org A New Jersey Nonprofit Corporation

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BCA MERCH

Support Our Students with BCA merch. The items available will strengthen the bond between home and school. Wearing our merch symbolizes the active role we play in their education.All proceeds benefit The Students of Class of 2028. Your purchase helps us organize enriching community workshops and events, ensuring parents have the resources needed for effective advocacy.Join our efforts by adding a meaningful piece to your collection. Each item speaks to our commitment to collaboration and a brighter educational experience for all.