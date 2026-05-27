Achievement Initiative Foundation
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Achievement Initiative Foundation

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Achievement Initiative Foundation

Our mission

The Achievement Initiative Foundation empowers communities through educational support and resources, fostering personal and collective growth. We aim to uplift individuals and promote positive change, ensuring a brighter future for all.
Past events
Past events
Alpha Iota 95th Charter Day 50/50 Raffle
Raffle
Alpha Iota 95th Charter Day 50/50 Raffle
May 27, 9:00 AM - May 31, 8:00 PM EDT

Our website

https://alphaiota95.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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