Actable Development Solutions
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Actable Development Solutions

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Actable Development Solutions

Our mission

Actable Development Solutions empowers marginalized communities in several communities by providing essential resources and support, focusing on inclusivity and dignity, and education.
More ways to support us
Make Eid ul Fitr Inclusive in Bonny, Nigeria 1447
Donation
Make Eid ul Fitr Inclusive in Bonny, Nigeria 1447
$9,236 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Sadaqa Jariya for Education – Supporting Two Students
Donation
Sadaqa Jariya for Education – Supporting Two Students
$2,430 of $6,000 goal
Donate today
Making Eid ul Fitr Inclusive in India 1447
Donation
Making Eid ul Fitr Inclusive in India 1447
$8,150 of $6,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://actable.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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