Actable Development Solutions
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Actable Development Solutions
Our mission
Actable Development Solutions empowers marginalized communities in several communities by providing essential resources and support, focusing on inclusivity and dignity, and education.
More ways to support us
Donation
Make Eid ul Fitr Inclusive in Bonny, Nigeria 1447
$9,236 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Sadaqa Jariya for Education – Supporting Two Students
$2,430 of $6,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Making Eid ul Fitr Inclusive in India 1447
$8,150 of $6,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://actable.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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