ADC PARENT CREW
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Our mission
ADC Parent Crew supports the Academy Dance Company by fostering community engagement and fundraising initiatives, such as the Academy Recital Fundraiser, to enhance the dance experience for students and promote their artistic growth.
Events
Events
Raffle
ADC Annual Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Raffle 2026
May 30, 4:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
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More ways to support us
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The Academy Recital Fundraiser 2026
Show your dancer some love and encouragement. Place your orders for a Candygram, a Pura Vida Bracelet or BOTH.Every order supports the Academy Dance Company.
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ADC PARENT CREW's Shop
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Contact information
[email protected]
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