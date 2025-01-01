Adopt a Golden Atlanta

Adopt a Golden Atlanta

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Our mission

Adopt a Golden Atlanta is a volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to finding warm, loving permanent homes for Golden Retrievers [purebred & high golden mixes] to prevent them from becoming strays or adding to the shelter overpopulation.
More ways to support us
General Donation
Donation
General Donation
Our volunteers give their time, their homes, and their hearts to each and every golden that comes to us for help. Unfortunately, warm homes and loving hearts alone do not pay for the medical care and supplies our dogs need. A gift from you will mean so much. Every dollar you give will be used for the care of our Goldens, whether it be for spaying and neutering, heartworm treatment and prevention, vaccinations, repair of injuries and treatment of diseases, rehabilitation, and, quite honestly, anything that can help one of our Goldens become a healthy and happy member of a new family.
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In Memory Of Donation
Donation
In Memory Of Donation
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The Power of Rescue, 2026
Donation
The Power of Rescue, 2026
The Power of Rescue – 2026: A journey of hope, courage, and love.Your donation helps raise awareness and funds for Adopt a Golden Atlanta, and directly support their lifesaving work. The transformation made possible through rescue are only because of the community of supporters who made it possible.Your donation is the power behind every rescue. It provides emergency medical care, spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, and treatment for injuries or illness. It funds training, rehabilitation, and the time each dog needs to heal — physically and emotionally — before finding a forever family.Every gift, no matter the size, helps turn uncertainty into safety, fear into trust, and hardship into a new beginning. Through The Power of Rescue – 2026, you will see the real impact of your generosity, one orphan at a time.When you give, you are not just supporting a story — you are creating it. Together, we are the power of rescue.
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Our website

https://www.adoptagoldenatlanta.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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