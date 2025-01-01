Donation

The Power of Rescue, 2026

The Power of Rescue – 2026: A journey of hope, courage, and love.Your donation helps raise awareness and funds for Adopt a Golden Atlanta, and directly support their lifesaving work. The transformation made possible through rescue are only because of the community of supporters who made it possible.Your donation is the power behind every rescue. It provides emergency medical care, spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, and treatment for injuries or illness. It funds training, rehabilitation, and the time each dog needs to heal — physically and emotionally — before finding a forever family.Every gift, no matter the size, helps turn uncertainty into safety, fear into trust, and hardship into a new beginning. Through The Power of Rescue – 2026, you will see the real impact of your generosity, one orphan at a time.When you give, you are not just supporting a story — you are creating it. Together, we are the power of rescue.