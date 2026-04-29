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Simmons Adoption Fundraiser

Simmons Cookbook FundraiserHelp support the adoption journey of this wonderful family through our Cookbook Fundraiser. With a selection of cherished recipes, carefully crafted by Lauren Simmons & with the help of family and friends, each purchase aids The Simmons Family in easing the financial hurdles of bringing a child home. Our mission is to build a community rooted in love and faith, sharing not just food, but the warmth of family and togetherness. Embrace this opportunity to contribute to a cause that binds us in purpose. Every cookbook sold marks a step forward for a family ready to welcome a new member into their hearts.**ONE-HUNDRED PERCENT OF THE DONATIONS & SALES WILL GO TOWARDS THE SIMMONS FAMILY ADOPTION EXPENSES. Purchase a cookbook and/or give an additional donation to the family where it says "Additional donation for Adoptable."**61 Recipes. Lasting Impact.*The donor acknowledges that all contributions made pursuant to this agreement are provided voluntarily and in good faith to further the charitable purposes of Adoptable. Such contributions are not intended as payment for services, investment opportunities, or financial gain, and are non-refundable unless otherwise required by law. Unless specifically designated in writing and accepted by Adoptable as a restricted gift, any financial or in-kind contribution provided shall be considered an unrestricted donation. Adoptable shall have full authority and discretion to use such contributions in furtherance of its charitable mission, including but not limited to programmatic activities, administrative expenses, and operational costs.***Donor Privacy & Confidentiality: We are committed to protecting your privacy. Donor information, including names, contact details, and donation amounts, is kept confidential and used solely for organizational purposes.Even when supporting a specific family or individual, donor identities will not be shared without your permission. We may provide beneficiaries with general updates using non-identifiable, aggregate information.**