African American Museum Of Beginnings

African American Museum Of Beginnings

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Our mission

The African American Museum of Beginnings preserves and uplifts African American history through community engagement, education, and celebration of cultural legacies, ensuring that stories and contributions are recognized and honored.
Past events
Past events
African American Museum of Beginnings Celebration and Awards Luncheon-Words of Appreciation
Event
African American Museum of Beginnings Celebration and Awards Luncheon-Words of Appreciation
Feb 28, 1:30 - 3:30 PM PST
2000 2nd St, La Verne, CA 91750, USA
African American Museum of Beginnings Celebration and Awards Luncheon-Sponsorship Opportunities
Event
African American Museum of Beginnings Celebration and Awards Luncheon-Sponsorship Opportunities
Feb 28, 1:30 - 3:30 PM PST
2000 2nd St, La Verne, CA 91750, USA

Our website

https://www.theaamb.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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