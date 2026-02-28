The African American Museum of Beginnings preserves and uplifts African American history through community engagement, education, and celebration of cultural legacies, ensuring that stories and contributions are recognized and honored.
Past events
Past events
Event
African American Museum of Beginnings Celebration and Awards Luncheon-Words of Appreciation
Feb 28, 1:30 - 3:30 PM PST
2000 2nd St, La Verne, CA 91750, USA
Event
African American Museum of Beginnings Celebration and Awards Luncheon-Sponsorship Opportunities