Airport Freeway Church of Christ

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Penta to Zinnia AHG TX3021 Flower Shop 2

Welcome to our online shop and Flower Flats Fundraiser! Orders are open now through March 25th. Order pickup or delivery is April 11th-12th.Flowers and plants all come only in "flats" (or trays) of about 20 plants. Zeffy limits a shop to 50 items, so if you're looking for a flower in the first half of the alphabet (Angelonia, Begonias, Coleus, Dianthus, Gomphrena, Impatiens, Lantana, or Moss Rose), please shop: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/ahg-tx3021-shopEvery purchase you make directly supports our mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community, and country. Funds raised will pay for camping trips, service projects, badge resources, uniforms, and membership scholarships.Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you. Flowers and plants are sourced from The Flower Ranch and come in flats.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟American Heritage Girls Troop TX3021