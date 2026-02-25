Membership

AIWA Membership

Join our community and become a member today. Your membership supports our mission to address the issues that affect South Asian women in Michigan, to encourage empowerment and positive change on health, financial and retirement planning, mental health, and family well-being. Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!