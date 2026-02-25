AIWA empowers South Asian women in Michigan through advocacy, education, and support in health, financial planning, mental health, and family well-being, fostering positive community change and individual growth.
Past events
Past events
Event
Dragon Eagle TV_Pistons Game Half-time Show Feb 25th
Feb 25, 4:00 - 8:00 PM EST
2645 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201, USA
More ways to support us
Membership
AIWA Membership
Join our community and become a member today. Your membership supports our mission to address the issues that affect South Asian women in Michigan, to encourage empowerment and positive change on health, financial and retirement planning, mental health, and family well-being. Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!