Akron Fraternal Homeholding
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Our mission
Akron Fraternal Homeholding supports the Alumni Councils of Akron Phi Kappa Tau by enhancing the chapter house and fostering community engagement through fundraising events like the Reverse Raffle, ensuring a thriving environment for members.
Past events
Past events
Event
Reverse Raffle
Feb 28, 5:00 - 10:00 PM EST
570 E Cuyahoga Falls Ave, Akron, OH 44310, USA
Our website
https://www.akronphitau.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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