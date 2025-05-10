Akron Promise, Inc.

Donation

Sponsor the Cowbell!

Please enter a custom amount for Diamond, or other sponsorship amountsDiamond $1000All at the Platinum level PLUSSponsor Trophy4 Sponsored Runners or Spectators*Platinum $750All at the Gold level PLUS3 Sponsored Runners or Spectators*Gold $500All at the Silver level PLUSWebsite, social media in presence2 Sponsored Runners or Spectators*Silver $350All at the Bronze level PLUS1 Sponsored Runner or Spectators*Bronze $100Name on ShirtAward BellFacebook ShoutoutCoupon / Advertisement in Participant Flyer*Sponsored Runner or Spectator, APS students, or your company.