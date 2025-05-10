Akron Promise, Inc.
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Akron Promise, Inc.

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Akron Promise, Inc.

Our mission

Akron Promise empowers students from Garfield CLC to achieve post-secondary success through scholarships and support. We believe in transforming lives and communities by investing in education and fostering opportunities for each student.
Past events
Past events
Celebrity Bartender Night at Old 97
Event
Celebrity Bartender Night at Old 97
May 10, 4:30 - 10:00 PM EDT
1503 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, OH 44314, USA
More ways to support us
Sponsor an APS City Series Student Runner
Donation
Sponsor an APS City Series Student Runner
$470 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
Sponsor the Cowbell!
Donation
Sponsor the Cowbell!
Please enter a custom amount for Diamond, or other sponsorship amountsDiamond $1000All at the Platinum level PLUSSponsor Trophy4 Sponsored Runners or Spectators*Platinum $750All at the Gold level PLUS3 Sponsored Runners or Spectators*Gold $500All at the Silver level PLUSWebsite, social media in presence2 Sponsored Runners or Spectators*Silver $350All at the Bronze level PLUS1 Sponsored Runner or Spectators*Bronze $100Name on ShirtAward BellFacebook ShoutoutCoupon / Advertisement in Participant Flyer*Sponsored Runner or Spectator, APS students, or your company.
Donate today

Our website

https://akronpromise.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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