AKWA IBOM STATE ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA USA INC, SCOTTSDALE CHAPTER
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AKWA IBOM STATE ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA USA INC, SCOTTSDALE CHAPTER

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AKWA IBOM STATE ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA USA INC, SCOTTSDALE CHAPTER

Our mission

The Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria USA Inc, Scottsdale Chapter fosters cultural pride and unity among Akwa Ibom people in the USA by hosting gatherings, sharing traditions, and providing support to members in need.
Events
Events
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Event
Support Our Mission by Advertising in the Event Brochure
Nov 13, 7:00 PM - Nov 15, 12:00 PM MST
7290 Price Rd, Tempe, AZ 85283, USA
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AKISAN SCOTTSDALE CHAPTER's Membership dues for 2026
Membership
AKISAN SCOTTSDALE CHAPTER's Membership dues for 2026
Please pay your 2026 AKISAN Scottsdale Chapter dues to stay connected, informed, and involved with our Akwa Ibom community 🇳🇬.Your membership helps us host cultural gatherings, share our language and traditions, and support members in times of need. Together, we build unity, cultural pride, and a reliable support network here in the Valley.Complete your dues below to remain an active member and stand with fellow Akwa Ibom sons and daughters 🤝.
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Support Our Mission by Advertising in the Event Brochure
Donation
Support Our Mission by Advertising in the Event Brochure
Every advertisement, from a simple greeting to a full-page feature, helps fund meaningful projects that bring hope, relief, and support to those who need it most. Your partnership enables us to continue making a positive impact and extending a helping hand within our communities.By advertising with AKISAN Scottsdale, you are not only promoting your business or message, but also supporting a cause dedicated to compassion, unity, and service. Thank you for standing with us as we work together to make a difference.
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Our website

https://www.akisanscottsdale.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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