AKWA IBOM STATE ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA USA INC, SCOTTSDALE CHAPTER

Donation

Support Our Mission by Advertising in the Event Brochure

Every advertisement, from a simple greeting to a full-page feature, helps fund meaningful projects that bring hope, relief, and support to those who need it most. Your partnership enables us to continue making a positive impact and extending a helping hand within our communities.By advertising with AKISAN Scottsdale, you are not only promoting your business or message, but also supporting a cause dedicated to compassion, unity, and service. Thank you for standing with us as we work together to make a difference.