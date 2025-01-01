Al Ashraf Court 106
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Al Ashraf Court 106

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Al Ashraf Court 106

Our mission

Al Ashraf Court #106 empowers students through scholarships and educational support, fostering community and celebrating achievements. Their events, like the Charity Ball, raise funds to help deserving students pursue their educational goals.
Events
Events
Al Ashraf Commandress Charity Ball
Event
Al Ashraf Commandress Charity Ball
Jul 10, 4:00 PM - Jul 12, 5:00 PM EDT
27033 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48034, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Al Ashraf Court 106's Dues and Taxes
Membership
Al Ashraf Court 106's Dues and Taxes
Your dues and taxes keep Al Ashraf Court 106 active in our community 🤝 All Dues and Taxes must be paid in full by 12/31/2026 for the next year. By staying current, you help support local programs, charitable events, and our responsibilities to Imperial Court.Please complete this form with care so we can accurately record your Dues and financial obligations. Your timely payment helps us plan community projects, organize events, and respond when support is needed most.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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