Al-Kisa Foundation US
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Our mission
Al-Kisa Foundation US empowers communities through education by building schools, publishing resources, and providing support services. We aim to foster learning and healing for youth and families in East Africa, India, Iraq, and Pakistan.
Events
Events
Event
RISE FOR CHANGE - Los Angeles 2026
Jun 7, 4:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
695 Madison Way, Brea, CA 92821, USA
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More ways to support us
Donation
The Clear Guidance - The Qur’ān (Vol. 3)
$4 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://alkisafoundation.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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