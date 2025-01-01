Al-Kisa Foundation US

Al-Kisa Foundation US

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Our mission

Al-Kisa Foundation US empowers communities through education by building schools, publishing resources, and providing support services. We aim to foster learning and healing for youth and families in East Africa, India, Iraq, and Pakistan.
Events
Events
Event
RISE FOR CHANGE - Los Angeles 2026
Jun 7, 4:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
695 Madison Way, Brea, CA 92821, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
The Clear Guidance - The Qur’ān (Vol. 3)
Donation
The Clear Guidance - The Qur’ān (Vol. 3)
$4 of $5,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://alkisafoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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