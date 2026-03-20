Al-Mahdi Youth Group
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Our mission
Al-Mahdi Youth Group empowers youth through community engagement, educational programs, and cultural events, fostering a supportive environment that promotes personal growth and connection within the community.
Past events
Past events
Event
Eid Fitr Youth Fundraiser
Mar 20, 8:00 - 12:00 PM CDT
404 Wingrove St, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
More ways to support us
Event
Parking
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Our website
https://www.almahdi.us/
Contact information
[email protected]
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