Alaska Outdoor Access Alliance

Donation

Donate towards the Kennicott Railbed Trail

The Kennecott Railbed is the missing link, turning old rail tracks into a year-round trail connecting Kennecott's historic mines to Cordova's coast. Right now, it's overgrown, eroded, and cut off by washouts, but with your help we can clear, grade, and bridge it for hikers, bikers, and locals.This isn't just a path, it's safer access to Alaska's wild heart: better hunting, fishing, subsistence runs, and tourism without the road hassle. We're raising twenty-five thousand dollars to finish the last five miles, every dollar gets shovels in the ground before winter. Donate now and be part of the crew that makes it real. By donating, we will make sure you get recognition for making this trail a realty.