Alaska Outdoor Access Alliance

Alaska Outdoor Access Alliance

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Our mission

The Alaska Outdoor Access Alliance advocates for public access to Alaska's lands and trails, ensuring community voices are heard in land-use decisions. They support monitoring policies and promoting education to protect access for future generations.
Events
Events
Winchester .375 H&H Raffle
Raffle
Winchester .375 H&H Raffle
Mar 1, 4:00 PM - Sep 7, 9:00 PM AKDT
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More ways to support us
Alaska Outdoor Access Alliance Membership
Membership
Alaska Outdoor Access Alliance Membership
Alaska’s lands & trails belong to the people who live, work, and recreate here and protecting access takes all of us. By becoming a member of the Alaska Outdoor Access Alliance, you’re joining a statewide coalition of Alaskans who care deeply about access, transparent land-use decisions, and real community voices in how our public lands are managed.Your membership directly supports advocacy for continued access, monitoring plans, policies, and proposals that affect access, public education & outreach and representing local users in state and federal decision-making processes.Join today & help protect access for current and future generations of Alaskans.
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Support Our Mission
Donation
Support Our Mission
Your donation makes our work possible! Help fund programs and initiatives that create meaningful change in our community. Every contribution, no matter the size, moves us closer to our goals. Together, we make a difference 💙
Donate today
Donate towards the Kennicott Railbed Trail
Donation
Donate towards the Kennicott Railbed Trail
The Kennecott Railbed is the missing link, turning old rail tracks into a year-round trail connecting Kennecott's historic mines to Cordova's coast. Right now, it's overgrown, eroded, and cut off by washouts, but with your help we can clear, grade, and bridge it for hikers, bikers, and locals.This isn't just a path, it's safer access to Alaska's wild heart: better hunting, fishing, subsistence runs, and tourism without the road hassle. We're raising twenty-five thousand dollars to finish the last five miles, every dollar gets shovels in the ground before winter. Donate now and be part of the crew that makes it real. By donating, we will make sure you get recognition for making this trail a realty.
Donate today

Our website

https://alaskaaccess.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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