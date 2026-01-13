Albert J Myer Chapter Scra
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Albert J Myer Chapter Scra

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Albert J Myer Chapter Scra

Our mission

The Albert J Myer Chapter SCRA promotes excellence in signal communication through recognition and awards, fostering a community of professionals dedicated to advancing the field and supporting each other in achieving a more Signal Savvy world.
Events
Events
AJM + DC United General Admission $1 Tix
Event
AJM + DC United General Admission $1 Tix
May 23, 7:30 - 9:30 PM EDT
100 Potomac Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024, USA
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More ways to support us
AJM VIP Membership
Membership
AJM VIP Membership
Are you ready for VIP status? Why yes-- yes you are!Join us as an AJM VIP Member and get an exclusive AJM wristband engraved with your rank, name and SCRA Lifetime membership number.These unique wristbands are engraved with your rank, name and SCRA member #. Wear them to our AJM events and enjoy event discounts and complimentary beverages on the chapters tab. They never expire and entitle you to early bird notification to events. You must be a SCRA LIFETIME member affiliated to the AJM chapter to qualify. Before your purchase your VIP bracelet, verify your lifetime member status and SCRA member number at www.signalcorps.org and checking the Membershihp Directory. Need more help? Email [email protected] AJM VIP membership honors the legacy of the US Army Signal Corps and the Albert J. Myer Chapter, fostering a vibrant community for those who are serving and have served. Welcome to a dedicated circle that values every contribution of our Signaleers and their families. They MUST be worn to events to benefit from VIP status, and absolutley no sharing.
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Albert J. Myer Signal Medal Of Excellence
Membership
Albert J. Myer Signal Medal Of Excellence
🏅 Not Just an Award—A LegacyThere are many accolades out there, but only one celebrates the very soul of the Signal Regiment with such pride and distinction for those serving in the National Capitol Region: The AJM SCRA Signal Medal of Excellence.Crafted with purpose, awarded with honor, and worn with pride, this medal is more than a crystal medal suspended on a silk ribbon. It is a tribute to those in the NCR who’ve gone above and beyond in service, leadership, and technical excellence across the Signal Corps.Signal Officers. NCOs. Warrant Officers. GS Civilians. If they embody the spirit of innovation, teamwork, and unwavering commitment to mission—they deserve this medal. Whether it's a retirement, promotion, PCS, or just because they earned it—recognize your best Signal teammates with an award as exceptional as they are.💥 One-of-a-Kind. Personally Meaningful.🔖 $85 (includes medal, box, certificate and shipping) 📬 Submit your nomination now and inspire the next generation of Signal excellence. Email [email protected] with questions.***Need it now? No Problem!We can expedite your award and ship it within 3 business days. Simply add $25 when prompted for an additional donation to expedite your award.
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Our website

https://sites.google.com/view/albertjmyerscra/home?authuser=0

Contact information

[email protected]
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