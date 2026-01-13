Albert J Myer Chapter Scra

🏅 Not Just an Award—A LegacyThere are many accolades out there, but only one celebrates the very soul of the Signal Regiment with such pride and distinction for those serving in the National Capitol Region: The AJM SCRA Signal Medal of Excellence.Crafted with purpose, awarded with honor, and worn with pride, this medal is more than a crystal medal suspended on a silk ribbon. It is a tribute to those in the NCR who’ve gone above and beyond in service, leadership, and technical excellence across the Signal Corps.Signal Officers. NCOs. Warrant Officers. GS Civilians. If they embody the spirit of innovation, teamwork, and unwavering commitment to mission—they deserve this medal. Whether it's a retirement, promotion, PCS, or just because they earned it—recognize your best Signal teammates with an award as exceptional as they are.💥 One-of-a-Kind. Personally Meaningful.🔖 $85 (includes medal, box, certificate and shipping) 📬 Submit your nomination now and inspire the next generation of Signal excellence. Email [email protected]
with questions.***Need it now? No Problem!We can expedite your award and ship it within 3 business days. Simply add $25 when prompted for an additional donation to expedite your award.