Alexandria & Akeas Playhouse Inc

Alexandria & Akeas Playhouse Inc

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Our mission

Alexandria & Akeas Playhouse Inc fosters compassion and community through engaging programs that support youth development, education, and well-being, aiming to create a brighter future for all children and families.
Events
Events
25th Commemorative Fundraiser Luncheon
Event
25th Commemorative Fundraiser Luncheon
Jun 27, 11:30 - 3:30 PM EDT
301 Veterans Rd W, Staten Island, NY 10309, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.aapiservices.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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