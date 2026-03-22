All About the Dogs Rescue
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All About the Dogs Rescue

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All About the Dogs Rescue

Our mission

All About the Dogs Rescue is dedicated to rescuing at-risk dogs, providing them with essential medical care, training, and love to help them find their forever homes. Join us in saving lives and creating happy families for these deserving pets.
Past events
Past events
2026 Fundraising Gala
Event
2026 Fundraising Gala
Mar 22, 12:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
12 Riverside Rd, Simsbury CT 06070
More ways to support us
Help AATDR Save More Dogs
Donation
Help AATDR Save More Dogs
$2,879 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Help Mend Sandy's Heart
Donation
Help Mend Sandy's Heart
$1,135 of $1,500 goal
Donate today
Sweet Anne Needs Surgery to Run and Play
Donation
Sweet Anne Needs Surgery to Run and Play
$210 of $10,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.allaboutthedogsrescue.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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