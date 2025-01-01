All Herding Breed Dog Rescue Of Illinois

All Herding Breed Dog Rescue Of Illinois

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Our mission

All Herding Breed Dog Rescue of Illinois is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating herding breed dogs in need, providing them with medical care, food, and safe placements, while advocating for their welfare and finding them loving forever homes.
More ways to support us
Happy Herding Adoption Event & Fundraiser
Donation
Happy Herding Adoption Event & Fundraiser
$1,125 of $1,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.allherdingbreeddogrescue.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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