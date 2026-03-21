Donation

Support Allen Band Booster Association

Support the Allen Eagle Band and Colorguard Program!Your generous donations to the Allen Band Booster Association (ABBA) significantly impact our Band and Color Guard students. Every contribution helps provide invaluable resources that enhance their musical journey, including:Senior Scholarships – Rewarding our hard-working seniors as they transition to the next chapter of their lives.Music and Props – Funding for show-stopping performances at UIL contests and beyond.Essential Equipment – We ensure our students have the tools to excel from speakers to drum major stands.Keeping Band Fees Low – Making participation more accessible to all students.Recording Equipment – Capturing memories and performances for reflection and improvement.Guest Clinician Travel Grants – Bringing in expert mentors to elevate our students’ musical skills and experiences.Your support directly contributes to maintaining the excellence of the Allen Eagle Band and Colorguard program. Together, we ensure that these talented students can continue reaching for new heights, on and off the field.Donate today and be a part of their success!