Alliance for Adult Research in Congenital Cardiology Inc.
organization logo

Alliance for Adult Research in Congenital Cardiology Inc.

Subscribe
Donate

Alliance for Adult Research in Congenital Cardiology Inc.

Our mission

The Alliance for Adult Research in Congenital Cardiology promotes research and education to improve the health and quality of life for adults with congenital heart disease, fostering collaboration among healthcare professionals and advancing clinical care.
More ways to support us
Membership
AARCC Membership 2026-2027
Membership term: April 1, 2026 – March 31, 2027
View membership
Donation
Donate to AARCC
At the Alliance for Adult Research in Congenital Cardiology (AARCC), we are dedicated to fostering collaborative relationships between programs and investigators to advance groundbreaking research efforts. Our goals encompass innovative investigations, the continuous advancement of knowledge, and the improvement of outcomes for those affected.Your Contribution Matters:Your generous donation plays a crucial role in propelling our mission forward. By contributing today, you are actively supporting the impactful work of AARCC in pushing the boundaries of research and making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals with congenital heart conditions.Thank you for being a part of our journey to advance research, knowledge, and outcomes.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.aarcc.net/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by