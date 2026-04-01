Alliance for Adult Research in Congenital Cardiology Inc.

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Donate to AARCC

At the Alliance for Adult Research in Congenital Cardiology (AARCC), we are dedicated to fostering collaborative relationships between programs and investigators to advance groundbreaking research efforts. Our goals encompass innovative investigations, the continuous advancement of knowledge, and the improvement of outcomes for those affected.Your Contribution Matters:Your generous donation plays a crucial role in propelling our mission forward. By contributing today, you are actively supporting the impactful work of AARCC in pushing the boundaries of research and making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals with congenital heart conditions.Thank you for being a part of our journey to advance research, knowledge, and outcomes.