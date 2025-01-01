Alpha Alpha Sigma - Sigma Gamma Rho, Inc.
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Our mission
Alpha Alpha Sigma - Sigma Gamma Rho, Inc. empowers communities through scholarships, educational programs, and service initiatives, fostering leadership and support for youth and families in Baltimore City.
Events
Events
Event
Marguerite J. Wood Crab feast
Sep 20, 2:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
6817 Dogwood Rd, Windsor Mill, MD 21244, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Alpha Alpha Sigma- Marguerite J. Wood Crab feast **Vendors only**
Sep 20, 2:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
6817 Dogwood Rd, Baltimore, MD 21244, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.sgrhobaltimorecity.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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