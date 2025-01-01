Alpha Alpha Zeta Chapter- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority
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Alpha Alpha Zeta Chapter- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority

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Alpha Alpha Zeta Chapter- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority

Our mission

The Alpha Alpha Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority empowers communities through service, scholarship, and sisterhood, fostering positive change and uplifting individuals, especially women and children, in their local areas.
Events
Events
Event Sales & Donations
Custom
Event Sales & Donations
Sep 5, 2:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
320 N Main St, China Grove, NC 28023, USA
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More ways to support us
Debutante Aniah Brothers
Donation
Debutante Aniah Brothers
Welcome!Donate today to help Debutante Aniah Brothers' cause. Your generosity will help support her future higher educational endeavors through scholarships.You can also show your support by sharing this fundraising page on social media with your friends and family. You can also join her fundraising efforts by creating an individual campaign to assist!Either way, your support and gift make a difference - Thank you again!
Donate today
Debutante Laila Litaker
Donation
Debutante Laila Litaker
Welcome!Donate today to help Debutante Laila Litaker's cause. Your generosity will help support her future higher educational endeavors through scholarships.You can also show your support by sharing this fundraising page on social media with your friends and family. Either way, your support and gift make a difference - Thank you again!
Donate today
Zeta Sigma Building Rental
Custom
Zeta Sigma Building Rental
Welcome to our secure payment portal! Here, you can conveniently process the payment for your facility rental at the Zeta Sigma Building. Please select the appropriate rental type to proceed. Note that payment does not automatically confirm your rental. Our building coordinator will confirm after reviewing and approving all signed agreements. Thank you for choosing our venue for your event. We look forward to making your occasion memorable and successful.The Zetas of Rowan-Salisbury
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Local Membership Fees
Membership
Local Membership Fees
Alpha Alpha Zeta Chapter Local & New Member Dues
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YOUTH AUXILIARIES MEMBERSHIP
Membership
YOUTH AUXILIARIES MEMBERSHIP
Zeta Youth Affiliate Membership ApplicationDownloadEmail completed applications to [email protected] mission of the Youth Clubs of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated is to provide a carefully designed program of activities that will enhance youth club members through mind, body, and spirit as they work within their various communities to serve and help others. The Zeta Youth are the future to a bigger and brighter tomorrow. Our role as members of this outstanding sorority is guiding, mentoring, and molding our youth to ensure our organizational growth and development. Assisting them in becoming leaders of tomorrow through the guidance of our nationally designed youth curriculum will develop our youth into leaders and innovators of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM). Our Leadership PillarsCulture Awareness and Social Skills EnhancementEducational EnrichmentLeadership Development andCommunity ServiceThank you for entrusting your loved one to our care and mentorship!
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Our website

https://www.facebook.com/zetas.salisbury/

Contact information

[email protected]
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