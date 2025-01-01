Alpha Alpha Zeta Chapter- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority

Zeta Youth Affiliate Membership ApplicationDownloadEmail completed applications to [email protected]
mission of the Youth Clubs of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated is to provide a carefully designed program of activities that will enhance youth club members through mind, body, and spirit as they work within their various communities to serve and help others. The Zeta Youth are the future to a bigger and brighter tomorrow. Our role as members of this outstanding sorority is guiding, mentoring, and molding our youth to ensure our organizational growth and development. Assisting them in becoming leaders of tomorrow through the guidance of our nationally designed youth curriculum will develop our youth into leaders and innovators of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM). Our Leadership PillarsCulture Awareness and Social Skills EnhancementEducational EnrichmentLeadership Development andCommunity ServiceThank you for entrusting your loved one to our care and mentorship!