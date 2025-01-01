Alpha Alpha Zeta Chapter- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority

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Zeta Sigma Building Rental

Welcome to our secure payment portal! Here, you can conveniently process the payment for your facility rental at the Zeta Sigma Building. Please select the appropriate rental type to proceed. Note that payment does not automatically confirm your rental. Our building coordinator will confirm after reviewing and approving all signed agreements. Thank you for choosing our venue for your event. We look forward to making your occasion memorable and successful.The Zetas of Rowan-Salisbury