Alpha Delta Kappa
Subscribe
Our mission
Alpha Delta Kappa empowers educators through scholarships and community service. We foster altruism and support educational initiatives, enhancing the lives of students and communities through dedicated volunteerism and fundraising efforts.
Past events
Past events
Event
BINGO Night
Mar 20, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
2103 W Anna St, Grand Island, NE 68803, USA
More ways to support us
Membership
Alpha Delta Kappa Nu Memberships
View membership
Our website
https://alphadeltakappa.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by