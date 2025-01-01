Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Alpha Alpha Psi Omega
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Our mission
Alpha Alpha Psi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. empowers communities through service, education, and advocacy, fostering sisterhood and leadership among women to create positive change in Paulding County.
Events
Events
Event
Alpha Alpha Psi Omega ~ 5th Chapter Anniversary
Jun 13, 5:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
210 Paulding Ln, Dallas, GA 30132, USA
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Our website
https://alphaalphapsiomega.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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