Alpha Phi Alpha Greenville Foundation

Donation

2025 Alpha Gents Sponsorships

The Impact of Your GiftYour support has the power to change lives.When you donate to the Alpha Gents Program, you are investing directly in the future of young African American men in the Upstate of South Carolina. Your generosity fuels a transformational, year-long journey for high school juniors and seniors—providing them with mentorship, life skills, academic support, and the confidence to lead.Here's how your donation makes a difference:Provides workshop materials and essential program resourcesSupports SAT prep and guidance through the college application processSponsors student participation in monthly leadership and mentorship sessionsHelps fund college scholarships and achievement awardsEnsures the success of our culminating Black-Tie Gala, where we honor the accomplishments of our young men in front of community leaders and their familiesThese young leaders—our Alpha Gents—leave the program not only prepared for college and careers, but empowered with a stronger sense of self, community, and purpose. By supporting them, you are also uplifting families, neighborhoods, and future generations.Become a SponsorSponsorship is a powerful way to show your commitment to education, leadership, and equity for young African American men in our community. Sponsors receive recognition at our Gala and throughout the year, and their contributions help provide scholarships, program materials, and invaluable mentorship experiences.Become a Sponsor Full SPONSORSHIP PACKAGETITLE PARTNER ($15,000)Exclusive Branding RightsExclusive Logo PlacementBrand MentionsAdvertising and Promotional ExposurePost-Event Recap Scholarship Naming OpportunityGala Event BenefitsDigital Exposure PRESENTING SPONSOR ($10,000)Co-Branding OpportunitiesLogo Placement Scholarship Naming OpportunityGala Event BenefitsDigital Exposure SCHOLARSHIP SPONSOR ($5,000)Scholarship Naming OpportunityLogo PlacementTable ReservationEvent RecognitionDigital Exposure SUPPORTING SPONSOR ($1,000)Logo InclusionNamed SeatEvent RecognitionDigital Exposure FRIENDS OF ALPHA ($500)Event RecognitionDigital ExposureReady to Give?All donations and sponsorships are tax-deductible and directly benefit the Alpha Gents Program and the Alpha Greenville Foundation’s mission to support underrepresented and disadvantaged youth.Thank you for investing in tomorrow’s leaders.