Altrusa International District Twelve Operations
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Our mission
Altrusa International District Twelve empowers communities through service and leadership. We focus on literacy, education, and community development, fostering collaboration among members to create positive change and improve lives.
Past events
Past events
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Altrusa Conference 2026 PROGRAM AD
Jan 26, 4:00 PM - Mar 24, 10:00 AM PDT
Our website
https://altrusadistricttwelve.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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