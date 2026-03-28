Altrusa International Foundation Inc

Altrusa International Foundation Inc

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Our mission

Altrusa International Foundation of Austin empowers communities through volunteerism and tailored projects. We address local needs, support initiatives like The Hope House, and foster compassion to create a brighter future for all.
Past events
Past events
Event
"Name that Tune Bingo": A fundraiser benefitting The Hope House in Liberty Hill TX hosted by Altrusa International Foundation of Austin
Mar 28, 3:30 - 6:30 PM CDT
Sun City Texas, The Retreat Lone Star Room, 1220 Cattleman Drive, Georgetown TX 78633

Our website

https://www.altrusaaustin.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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