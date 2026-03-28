Altrusa International Foundation Inc

Altrusa International Foundation of Austin empowers communities through volunteerism and tailored projects. We address local needs, support initiatives like The Hope House, and foster compassion to create a brighter future for all.
Past events
Past events
Event
"Name that Tune Bingo": A fundraiser benefitting The Hope House in Liberty Hill TX hosted by Altrusa International Foundation of Austin
Mar 28, 3:30 - 6:30 PM CDT
Sun City Texas, The Retreat Lone Star Room, 1220 Cattleman Drive, Georgetown TX 78633