Donation

NCHI Walk Donations

Your gift to the NCHI Walk supports Amen Ra Temple #158 AEAONMS, Inc. The National Community Health Initiative (NCHI) aims to reduce health disparities that impact African Americans. Additionally, the NCHI seeks to improve the lives of the members of the AEAONMS family and the communities in which we are residents through health promotion, outreach, and advocacy. The initiatives include Diabetes, Sickle Cell, High Blood Pressure, Cancer, Mental Health, just to name a few. Thank you for standing with us as we continue our work in service, fellowship, and community uplift 🌟.