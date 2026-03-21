Amen Ra Temple #158 AEAONMS, Inc.

Amen Ra Temple #158 AEAONMS, Inc.

Subscribe

Our mission

Amen Ra Temple #158 AEAONMS, Inc. fosters community through cultural events and outreach, promoting unity and support among members while celebrating heritage and service to others.
Past events
Past events
Amen Ra Temple 158 Fish Fry
Event
Amen Ra Temple 158 Fish Fry
Mar 21, 5:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
5911 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19141, USA
More ways to support us
NCHI Walk Donations
Donation
NCHI Walk Donations
Your gift to the NCHI Walk supports Amen Ra Temple #158 AEAONMS, Inc. The National Community Health Initiative (NCHI) aims to reduce health disparities that impact African Americans. Additionally, the NCHI seeks to improve the lives of the members of the AEAONMS family and the communities in which we are residents through health promotion, outreach, and advocacy. The initiatives include Diabetes, Sickle Cell, High Blood Pressure, Cancer, Mental Health, just to name a few. Thank you for standing with us as we continue our work in service, fellowship, and community uplift 🌟.
Donate today

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by