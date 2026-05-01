American academy of professional coders
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American academy of professional coders

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American academy of professional coders

Our mission

The American Academy of Professional Coders empowers healthcare professionals through education, certification, and resources in medical coding, ensuring accuracy and compliance in healthcare billing to improve patient care and industry standards.
Events
Events
Bee In The Know!
Event
Bee In The Know!
May 30, 9:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
26601 Ryan Rd, Warren, MI 48091, USA
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More ways to support us
American academy of professional coders's Annual Raffle 2026
Raffle
American academy of professional coders's Annual Raffle 2026
Enter the American Academy of Professional Coders’ Annual Raffle 2026 to support education, certification, and resources that keep healthcare business accurate, compliant, and efficient.Your ticket helps fund training programs, exam preparation, and professional development for medical coding, billing, auditing, and practice management professionals.Complete this form to purchase your raffle entries and confirm your contact details so we can notify you if you win.
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Our website

https://www.aapc.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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