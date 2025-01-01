American Animal Alliance

American Animal Alliance

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Our mission

The American Animal Alliance is dedicated to improving the lives of animals through community support, fostering, and adoption initiatives. They aim to create safe havens for animals in need while promoting responsible pet ownership and welfare education.
More ways to support us
Sponsor a Shelter for $10
Donation
Sponsor a Shelter for $10
$75 of $5,000 goal
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Central Purrk Reservation Payment
Donation
Central Purrk Reservation Payment
Central Purrk Pop-Up Café is a special, limited-time event series dedicated to fundraising and providing adoption opportunities on behalf of local animal organizations.Your support helps provide essential resources for our adoptable cats and other animals in need, including daily food, litter, veterinary care, vaccinations, spay/neuter services, and ongoing rescue efforts within our community.Every visit, every purchase, and every donation makes a direct impact—and helps give these animals the second chance they deserve. 🐾We use Zeffy as our payment platform because it is designed for non-profits and allows 100% of your purchase or donation to go directly to our cause.
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Thank you for attending Central Purrk
Donation
Thank you for attending Central Purrk
Thank you so much for visiting Central Purrk Pop-Up Cat Café! 🐾☕We’re so grateful you chose to spend part of your day with us, supporting a fun and meaningful cause. Whether you came to relax, meet some amazing adoptable cats, or just check things out, your presence truly made a difference.Because of visitors like you, we’re able to continue supporting local animals in need—providing food, shelter, medical care, and second chances through the American Animal Alliance and the Humane Society of Harrison County-Ohio.If you enjoyed your visit and would like to continue making an impact, we welcome your support. Every dollar goes directly toward helping animals in our community.Thank you again for being part of something special. We hope to see you again soon!With gratitude,Central Purrk Pop-Up Cat CaféAmerican Animal Alliance & Humane Society of Harrison County-Ohio 🐱💛
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Our website

https://www.americananimalalliance.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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