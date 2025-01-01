Donation

Thank you for attending Central Purrk

Thank you so much for visiting Central Purrk Pop-Up Cat Café! 🐾☕We’re so grateful you chose to spend part of your day with us, supporting a fun and meaningful cause. Whether you came to relax, meet some amazing adoptable cats, or just check things out, your presence truly made a difference.Because of visitors like you, we’re able to continue supporting local animals in need—providing food, shelter, medical care, and second chances through the American Animal Alliance and the Humane Society of Harrison County-Ohio.If you enjoyed your visit and would like to continue making an impact, we welcome your support. Every dollar goes directly toward helping animals in our community.Thank you again for being part of something special. We hope to see you again soon!With gratitude,Central Purrk Pop-Up Cat CaféAmerican Animal Alliance & Humane Society of Harrison County-Ohio 🐱💛