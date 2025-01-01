American Bootes Astronomical Society Incorporated
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Our mission
The American Bootes Astronomical Society fosters a love for astronomy through community stargazing events and educational programs, promoting awareness of the night sky and its wonders for all ages.
Events
Events
Event
ABAS 2026 STEM summer camp (MD)
Jun 29, 9:00 AM - Jul 2, 4:00 PM EDT
15200 Shady Grove Rd suite 102, Rockville, MD 20850, USA
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Event
ABAS 2026 STEM summer camp (VA)
Jul 6, 9:00 AM - Jul 10, 4:00 PM EDT
12750 Fair Lakes Cir, Fairfax, VA 22033, USA
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Event
🔭 2026 ABAS Stargaze Campout Assateague Island
Jul 11, 2:00 PM - Jul 12, 11:00 AM EDT
Assateague Island Youth Group Campsites
Get your tickets
Our website
https://bootes.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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