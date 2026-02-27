American Islamic Waqf
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American Islamic Waqf

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American Islamic Waqf

Our mission

The American Islamic Waqf fosters community connections through spiritual and social gatherings, focusing on uplifting individuals during Ramadan and beyond, while promoting meaningful relationships and collective growth within the Muslim community.
Events
Events
The Art of Becoming
Event
The Art of Becoming
May 22, 7:00 - 10:30 PM EDT
5001 Wilcox Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, USA
Get your tickets
Anchor Eid BBQ
Event
Anchor Eid BBQ
Jun 5, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
7377 Riverside Dr, Dublin, OH 43017, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://noorohio.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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