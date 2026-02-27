American Islamic Waqf
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American Islamic Waqf
Our mission
The American Islamic Waqf fosters community connections through spiritual and social gatherings, focusing on uplifting individuals during Ramadan and beyond, while promoting meaningful relationships and collective growth within the Muslim community.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
The Art of Becoming
May 22, 7:00 - 10:30 PM EDT
5001 Wilcox Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Anchor Eid BBQ
Jun 5, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
7377 Riverside Dr, Dublin, OH 43017, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://noorohio.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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