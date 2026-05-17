American Lebanese Awareness Association Inc

Membership

ALAA Memberships Dues

The American Lebanese Awareness Association (ALAA) exists to honor a legacy that began generations ago, when Lebanese immigrants first arrived on to America with little more than determination and a deep love for the culture they carried with them. Through tireless work and enterprise, they overcame barriers of poverty, language, and difference to build a community in the Merrimack Valley—one defined by pride, heritage, culture, and accomplishment. They educated their children, preserved their customs, and passed down a vision of a limitless future.Founded in 1984, ALAA was established to maintain and extend that proud legacy. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, we produce educational and cultural programming on Lebanon, recognize the achievements of Lebanese-Americans in our region, host speakers of distinction, and participate in civic, cultural, and charitable initiatives throughout the Merrimack Valley.At the heart of our work is our scholarship program. Since our founding, ALAA has awarded more than 1,200 scholarships totaling nearly $1.5 million to Lebanese-American students across New England—investing in their education, and in the next generation of a story their ancestors began writing more than a century ago.More than four decades later, ALAA remains a living expression of the gratitude, memory, and ambition that define the Lebanese-American experience in New England, and an invitation to every new generation to carry that legacy forward.