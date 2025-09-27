American Legion
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American Legion

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American Legion

Our mission

The American Legion is dedicated to supporting veterans and their families through community outreach, raising awareness about veteran suicide, and providing resources for mental health assistance. We strive to honor and serve those who served us.
Events
Events
Challenge 22 Sequatchie Walk to End Veteran Suicide 2026
Event
Challenge 22 Sequatchie Walk to End Veteran Suicide 2026
Jun 13, 8:00 - 11:30 AM CDT
245 Cedar St, Dunlap, TN 37327, USA
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American Legion Post 190's Annual Leisure-Time Give-Away!
Raffle
American Legion Post 190's Annual Leisure-Time Give-Away!
Apr 25, 12:00 AM - Oct 27, 6:30 PM CDT
View raffle
More ways to support us
Donate to make a difference for the Veterans of Sequatchie County! (Walmart Fundraiser)
Donation
Donate to make a difference for the Veterans of Sequatchie County! (Walmart Fundraiser)
Your donation supports the local Veteran community by providing resources and facilities Veterans need to live productive lives. It also helps the families and widows/widowers of Veterans who are in financial need.Thank you for your generous support of the Veterans of Sequatchie County!
Donate today
American Legion Post 190's Annual Leisure-Time Give-Away!
Raffle
American Legion Post 190's Annual Leisure-Time Give-Away!
Help support the Veteran Community of Sequatchie County and get a chance to win one of two prizes:- ATI Bulldog SGA 18.5" 5rd 12ga Bullpup Shotgun- Ruger MARK IV 22/45 Lite Pistol(Winners will select prize in order of ticket drawn. First ticket drawn gets first choice. Second ticket drawn gets remaining prize. Winners must be able to legally take possession of a firearm in the State of Tennessee.)Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Winners will be drawn at the American Legion Post meeting on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.All proceeds go to benefitting the Veterans of Sequatchie County and their families.Thank you for your support!
View raffle

Our website

https://www.legion190.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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