Raffle

American Legion Post 190's Annual Leisure-Time Give-Away!

Help support the Veteran Community of Sequatchie County and get a chance to win one of two prizes:- ATI Bulldog SGA 18.5" 5rd 12ga Bullpup Shotgun- Ruger MARK IV 22/45 Lite Pistol(Winners will select prize in order of ticket drawn. First ticket drawn gets first choice. Second ticket drawn gets remaining prize. Winners must be able to legally take possession of a firearm in the State of Tennessee.)Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Winners will be drawn at the American Legion Post meeting on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.All proceeds go to benefitting the Veterans of Sequatchie County and their families.Thank you for your support!