American Legion, J.E. Lanier Post 27, inc

American Legion, J.E. Lanier Post 27, inc

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Our mission

American Legion, J.E. Lanier Post 27 supports veterans and their families through community events, scholarships, and direct assistance programs. They foster camaraderie and patriotic outreach while honoring those who have served our country.
Events
Events
Boots and Buckles Annual Bash
Event
Boots and Buckles Annual Bash
Jun 13, 6:30 - 9:30 PM EDT
3894 Fort McAllister Rd, Richmond Hill, GA 31324, USA
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Comedy Night with Combat Zone 360
Event
Comedy Night with Combat Zone 360
Jul 25, 4:00 - 6:30 PM EDT
3894 Fort McAllister Rd, Richmond Hill, GA 31324, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
American Legion, J.E. Lanier Post 27, inc's Brick Campaign
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American Legion, J.E. Lanier Post 27, inc's Brick Campaign
Honor a veteran or loved one with a personalized brick in the American Legion, J.E. Lanier Post 27 walkway. Each engraved brick becomes a lasting tribute, recognizing service, sacrifice, and commitment to our nation.Your brick supports our mission to assist veterans, military families, and our local community through programs, advocacy, and fellowship. Purchase a brick today to help build a place where veterans’ stories are seen, remembered, and respected.
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American Legion, J.E. Lanier Post 27, inc's Building Sponsorship
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American Legion, J.E. Lanier Post 27, inc's Building Sponsorship
Your building sponsorship helps American Legion, J.E. Lanier Post 27, Inc. maintain a dedicated space for veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. This facility supports gatherings, assistance programs, and community events that honor their service. 🇺🇸By selecting a sponsorship level below, you directly support veteran-focused programs, respectful ceremonies, and a welcoming place for fellowship. Each contribution strengthens our Post’s ability to serve those who have served. 🎖️
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American Legion, J.E. Lanier Post 27, inc's Memberships
Membership
American Legion, J.E. Lanier Post 27, inc's Memberships
Membership in the American Legion fosters veteran camaraderie, provides powerful advocacy for VA benefits, and supports communities through youth programs. Members gain access to career opportunities, exclusive discounts, the American Legion Magazine, and support services like the Family Support Network and emergency funds. Post 27 supports Richmond Hill, Ga veterans and their families and is guided by the four main pillars of Service and Advocacy: Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children & Youth.
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Our website

https://americanlegiongapost27.wordpress.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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