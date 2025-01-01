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American Legion, J.E. Lanier Post 27, inc's Brick Campaign

Honor a veteran or loved one with a personalized brick in the American Legion, J.E. Lanier Post 27 walkway. Each engraved brick becomes a lasting tribute, recognizing service, sacrifice, and commitment to our nation.Your brick supports our mission to assist veterans, military families, and our local community through programs, advocacy, and fellowship. Purchase a brick today to help build a place where veterans’ stories are seen, remembered, and respected.