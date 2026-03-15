American Legion Post 109 Rutherford NJ Inc

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Buy A Brick for the Post and Support Scouting!

Honor a veteran, scout, or show your support with a personalized brick at American Legion Post 109. Each brick becomes a lasting part of the Post grounds!Troop 166 scout Calder Allshouse is doing his Eagle Scout Project to benefit our Post with a walkway! This wonderful endeavor affords our community to show their support by being able to have a brick engraved for posterity.Your purchase supports our mission to stand with veterans, raise awareness around mental health, and back local Scouting programs 🤝. Together, we build a space that reflects service, community, and remembrance. Our fundraising platform Zeffy will ask for an additional contribution but it is not necessary for this purchase, just change that to $0.00 unless you would like to donate.Thank you!Keith Whiteside, CommanderPost 109 Rutherford NJ