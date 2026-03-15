American Legion Post 109 Rutherford NJ Inc
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American Legion Post 109 Rutherford NJ Inc

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American Legion Post 109 Rutherford NJ Inc

Our mission

American Legion Post 109 supports veterans and military personnel by promoting mental health awareness, providing peer resources, and empowering communities to prevent veteran suicide through fundraising events and local engagement. We provide this through the four pillars of our organization Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation; National Security; Americanism; and Youth Programs.

Thank you!

Keith John Whiteside

Commander, Post 109

Feel free to contact me at [email protected]

Events
Events
Veterans Resource Guide Ad Campaign
Custom
Veterans Resource Guide Ad Campaign
Mar 15, 4:00 PM - Sep 1, 8:00 PM EDT
Learn more
More ways to support us
Post 109's shop
Shop
Post 109's shop
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️We are a nonprofit veterans organization dedicated to support veterans, families and communities. Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Keith John Whiteside Commander Post 109
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Buy A Brick for the Post and Support Scouting!
Shop
Buy A Brick for the Post and Support Scouting!
Honor a veteran, scout, or show your support with a personalized brick at American Legion Post 109. Each brick becomes a lasting part of the Post grounds!Troop 166 scout Calder Allshouse is doing his Eagle Scout Project to benefit our Post with a walkway! This wonderful endeavor affords our community to show their support by being able to have a brick engraved for posterity.Your purchase supports our mission to stand with veterans, raise awareness around mental health, and back local Scouting programs 🤝. Together, we build a space that reflects service, community, and remembrance. Our fundraising platform Zeffy will ask for an additional contribution but it is not necessary for this purchase, just change that to $0.00 unless you would like to donate.Thank you!Keith Whiteside, CommanderPost 109 Rutherford NJ
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Donate to Help Our Veterans
Donation
Donate to Help Our Veterans
$0 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
American Legion Post 109 Heroes To Our Members Program
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American Legion Post 109 Heroes To Our Members Program
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️ This is an internal campaign and is restricted to members of the post family. Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. We are so happy to help memorialize your hero! Please email [email protected] to work on the design and details. By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.When checking out, our fundraising platform, Zeffy, may ask for a donation in addition to your purchase. It is not necessary and you may put $0.00 in that option.Happy shopping! 🌟American Legion Post 109 Rutherford NJ Inc
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Contact information

Hall and Inquiries: [email protected] OR (201) 939-9895

Canteen Hours: Seven Days a Week 2PM x 12AM


Post 109 is a proud member of the Rutherford Chamber of Commerce, an active stakeholder in the Borough of Rutherford and a vigilant partner in veteran, youth and community programs.

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