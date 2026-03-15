American Legion Post 109 Rutherford NJ Inc

Our mission
American Legion Post 109 supports veterans and military personnel by promoting mental health awareness, providing peer resources, and empowering communities to prevent veteran suicide through fundraising events and local engagement. We provide this through the four pillars of our organization Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation; National Security; Americanism; and Youth Programs.
Thank you!
Keith John Whiteside
Commander, Post 109
Feel free to contact me at [email protected]
Contact information
Hall and Inquiries: [email protected] OR (201) 939-9895
Canteen Hours: Seven Days a Week 2PM x 12AM
Post 109 is a proud member of the Rutherford Chamber of Commerce, an active stakeholder in the Borough of Rutherford and a vigilant partner in veteran, youth and community programs.