American Legion SSG MW Hosey Post 205

Membership

2026 SSG MW Hosey Post 205 Annual Dues

Your 2026 dues help keep SSG MW Hosey Post 205 active in honoring our fallen and supporting veterans. Membership strengthens our work on projects like the Alabama Fallen Warriors Monument and our civic engagements, giving back to the Community.Operation of the Post Home: Utilities (electricity, HVAC, water), building insurance, repairs, and maintenanceLocal veteran assistance: emergency financial relief, support for disabled or elderly veterans, transportation assistanceCommunity programs: Sponsoring local students for Boys State, ROTC/JROTC awards, local outreach and charity efforts, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and Wreaths Across America.Social, civic, and member services: post events, member communications, local community engagement activitiesPosts often request that members pay dues directly to the post instead of through the national website because more of your money stays local, renewal is processed faster, your post can maintain accurate local records, and it ensures voting eligibility and uninterrupted access