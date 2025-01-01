American Legion SSG MW Hosey Post 205

American Legion SSG MW Hosey Post 205

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Our mission

The American Legion SSG MW Hosey Post 205 honors veterans and supports their families through community service, remembrance, and advocacy, focusing on preserving the legacy of those who served, including honoring the memory of Major Dwayne Williams.
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Post 205 Supporter Campaign
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2026 SSG MW Hosey Post 205 Annual Dues
Membership
2026 SSG MW Hosey Post 205 Annual Dues
Your 2026 dues help keep SSG MW Hosey Post 205 active in honoring our fallen and supporting veterans. Membership strengthens our work on projects like the Alabama Fallen Warriors Monument and our civic engagements, giving back to the Community.Operation of the Post Home: Utilities (electricity, HVAC, water), building insurance, repairs, and maintenanceLocal veteran assistance: emergency financial relief, support for disabled or elderly veterans, transportation assistanceCommunity programs: Sponsoring local students for Boys State, ROTC/JROTC awards, local outreach and charity efforts, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and Wreaths Across America.Social, civic, and member services: post events, member communications, local community engagement activitiesPosts often request that members pay dues directly to the post instead of through the national website because more of your money stays local, renewal is processed faster, your post can maintain accurate local records, and it ensures voting eligibility and uninterrupted access
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Memorial Day BBQ Fundraiser!
Every purchase in the American Legion SSG MW Hosey Post 205 Shop supports veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. Your order helps fund memorial projects, community programs, and efforts that honor the service and sacrifice of our military.Pick up for the meats will be May 21st and 22nd from 3 pm to 7pm at the Alabama Fallen Warriors Memoiral licaed at 55 parkway Dr. Trussville, AL 35173.By shopping here, you stand with us in commemorating fallen warriors and promoting respectful patriotism in our community. Thank you for choosing to support Post 205 through this shop.
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Our website

https://www.facebook.com/legionpost205al/

Contact information

[email protected]
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