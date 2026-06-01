American Ukrainian Youth Association Palatine (CYM)

Support the CYM Palatine Golf Outing and help advance the work of the American Ukrainian Youth Association of Palatine and the Ukrainian Community Center of Palatine by sponsoring a hole at our event for $200.The American Ukrainian Youth Association of Palatine has been providing youth enrichment programs for youth of Ukrainian descent in the northwest suburbs of Chicago for almost 60 years. Programs focus on preserving Ukrainian language and culture as well as athletics, leadership and community service. The Ukrainian Community Center of Palatine represents the next chapter in our community’s growth, transforming newly acquired space into a future home for Ukrainian families to gather, learn, celebrate and carry forward their traditions. Once complete, the Center will expand opportunities for educational programs, youth initiatives, cultural events, performing arts and community gatherings for generations to come.If you have any questions, please reach out to Oles Wasiunec at [email protected]
/ 847-612-8149.American Ukrainian Youth Association, Palatine Branch is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.IMPORTANT: Zeffy is free for nonprofits and does not charge credit card processing fees. They simply ask for an optional donation to support their service. You can change this optional amount by selecting "Other" on the drop-down and entering $0 contribution.