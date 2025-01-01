Amity Regional Aquatic Club Inc

Raffle

ARAC 2026 Calendar Raffle

Please support our not for profit swim team, Amity Regional Aquatic Club and our swimmers. We coach competitive swimmers ages 5-18 year-round. This season we are running this raffle which we call the Calendar Raffle. Between May 17 and May 30 we will be selling raffle tickets for $10 each. Starting June 1 and continuing daily for the entire month of June we will pull one lucky daily winner to win a gift card to a local merchant. The gift cards range from $25-50. The more tickets you buy the more chances you will have to win. Even if your name is chosen on June 5th for that day's prize, if you have purchased multiple tickets, you still have a chance to win again. All money raised goes directly back to the kids. We use the funds to help pay for meet costs, training equipment, travel meets, pool rentals, and more. We are using Zeffy this year so 100% of your ticket price goes directly to our swim team. Please note, Zeffy funds itself through optional tips at checkout. You can remove or adjust the tip before completing your purchase.Thank you in advance for your support.