Amy Beverland Family Association

Donation

Donate a Coffee! Staff Appreciation Week

Come on down… and treat a teacher to coffee! ☕ Just $7 sponsors one staff member to coffee and helps us start their week with a smile.We’re asking parents to help out by donating $7 (or whatever you can) to help cover the cost of a special coffee or tea for each teacher. Every dollar helps us brew up something special to thank the incredible educators who go above and beyond.Registered Charitable OrganizationThe ABFA is the official Parent-Teacher Association for Amy Beverland Elementary School (MSD of Lawrence Township). The purpose of the ABFA is to promote cooperation and understanding between parents, students, and faculty at Amy Beverland Elementary School. The ABFA is organized exclusively for charitable and educational purposes. As such, the ABFA qualifies as an exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The ABFA is comprised of an executive board along with several standing committees.AMY BEVERLAND ELEMENTARY11650 Fox RdIndianapolis, IN 46236(317) 964-4000(317) 823-5230