AngelaCARES Inc

Donation

Black History Month Campaign

Your Black History Month gift honors the seniors who paved the way for us. AngelaCARES supports older adults with health education, preventative care, and spaces where their stories are seen and heard. We also provide food through our food pantry to those in need.Your donation helps provide food, health screenings, workshops, and community programs that keep seniors informed, connected, and supported throughout the year—not just in February. Thank you for standing with the elders of our community. 🙏🏾We are thankful to you and Team MZA Entertainment for your support!!