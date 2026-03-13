AngelaCARES Inc
organization logo

AngelaCARES Inc

Subscribe
Donate

AngelaCARES Inc

Our mission

AngelaCARES Inc empowers communities by providing essential resources and support to families and seniors in need, fostering compassion and connection through events like food drives and wellness initiatives.
Events
Events
AngelaCARES Gift Card Fundraiser Sponsors
Raffle
AngelaCARES Gift Card Fundraiser Sponsors
Mar 13, 9:00 AM - Jun 30, 8:00 PM EDT
View raffle
More ways to support us
The C.A.R.E.S Champions Club
Membership
The C.A.R.E.S Champions Club
The Champions MembershipThe Champions is AngelaCARES' newest monthly giving program, celebrating our commitment to making a meaningful impact in the community. By joining The Champions, members can see how their monthly gift directly helps those in need. A monthly donation provides essentials like diapers for 5 children or wellness check-up calls for 20 seniors. In addition to these services, The Champions program funds crucial community resources such as education, case management, and more, supporting seniors, caregivers, and families throughout Hudson County. With each monthly contribution, Champions bring hope, dignity, and essential care to the community!
View membership
Donate to make a difference
Donation
Donate to make a difference
This donation will help a lot to achieve our mission. We'll be able to :- Support ... families- AngelaCARES Food Pantry- Operational Cost- Case Management- Change the world
Donate today
Black History Month Campaign
Donation
Black History Month Campaign
Your Black History Month gift honors the seniors who paved the way for us. AngelaCARES supports older adults with health education, preventative care, and spaces where their stories are seen and heard. We also provide food through our food pantry to those in need.Your donation helps provide food, health screenings, workshops, and community programs that keep seniors informed, connected, and supported throughout the year—not just in February. Thank you for standing with the elders of our community. 🙏🏾We are thankful to you and Team MZA Entertainment for your support!!
Donate today

Our website

https://www.angelacares.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by