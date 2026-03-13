AngelaCARES Inc

The C.A.R.E.S Champions Club
The Champions MembershipThe Champions is AngelaCARES' newest monthly giving program, celebrating our commitment to making a meaningful impact in the community. By joining The Champions, members can see how their monthly gift directly helps those in need. A monthly donation provides essentials like diapers for 5 children or wellness check-up calls for 20 seniors. In addition to these services, The Champions program funds crucial community resources such as education, case management, and more, supporting seniors, caregivers, and families throughout Hudson County. With each monthly contribution, Champions bring hope, dignity, and essential care to the community!