Anthonys Villa Inc

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Anthonys Villa Glow Shop

Light up the night and lift up local kids and families. ✨ Every item in the Anthony’s Villa Glow Shop helps fuel our “one‑stop shop” of support for children and caregivers facing real challenges.Pick out your favorite glow gear 🪩 for the event and know your purchase goes right back into practical resources, caring programs, and brighter days for families in our community.