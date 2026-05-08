Anthonys Villa Inc
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Anthonys Villa Inc

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Anthonys Villa Inc

Our mission

Anthony's Villa provides a safe, nurturing home for children in foster care facing emotional and behavioral challenges. Through trauma-informed care and support, we help them heal and build brighter futures, ensuring they feel valued and remembered.
Past events
Past events
Neon Nights Glow Run
Event
Neon Nights Glow Run
May 8, 6:30 - 10:00 PM EDT
221 W Shoreline Dr, Sandusky, OH 44870, USA
Anthonys Villa's Neon Nights Raffle
Raffle
Anthonys Villa's Neon Nights Raffle
Apr 11, 9:30 PM - May 8, 9:30 PM EDT
STAFF Color Me Happy Gala
Event
STAFF Color Me Happy Gala
Oct 19, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
11001 Milan Rd, Milan, OH 44846, USA
Color Me Happy Gala
Event
Color Me Happy Gala
Oct 19, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
11001 Milan Rd, Milan, OH 44846, USA
More ways to support us
Anthony's Villa Annual Holiday Appeal
Donation
Anthony's Villa Annual Holiday Appeal
$110,552 of $8,000 goal
Donate today
Anthonys Villa Glow Shop
Shop
Anthonys Villa Glow Shop
Light up the night and lift up local kids and families. ✨ Every item in the Anthony’s Villa Glow Shop helps fuel our “one‑stop shop” of support for children and caregivers facing real challenges.Pick out your favorite glow gear 🪩 for the event and know your purchase goes right back into practical resources, caring programs, and brighter days for families in our community.
View shop

Our website

https://www.anthonys-villa.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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