Antioch Connection of Wesleyan Churches
Subscribe
Our mission
Antioch Connection of Wesleyan Churches unites congregations to foster spiritual growth, community service, and mission outreach, empowering members to live out their faith and make a positive impact in their communities.
Events
Events
Event
Annual Gathering 2026
Jun 3, 6:30 PM - Jun 5, 11:00 AM CDT
112 E College St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.theantiochconnection.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by